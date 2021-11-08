Mane Tips Super Eagles To Qualify For 2022 World Cup

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has tipped the Super Eagles to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles currently top Group C of the African zone of the qualifiers with nine points from four games.

The three-time African champions will face the Lone Star of Liberia and Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their last two games in the qualifiers this month.



Maintaining top spot in the group will see Gernot Rohr’s charges secure a berth in the play-off round.

Five of the 10 teams who make it to the play-off will feature at Qatar 2022.

“In Africa, you know the top teams and they are always favourites,”Mane stated.

“Nigeria, who have a very good team, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt. They are the usual rivals in Africa. They should progress.”

