Minister Addresses Funding Issues Ahead 2022 Sporting Events

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare says the country must be ready to address and overcome funding constraints as she prepares to organize and participate in several domestic and international competitions in 2022.

Speaking at the 2022 Budget Defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Sports Development in Abuja on Monday, Dare highlighted some of the challenges the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is facing in prosecuting most of its sporting activities.

His words: “Without mincing words, participation in national, continental and International competitions which have brought much glory and goodwill to the country is capital intensive. The reality is that the Ministry has been greatly challenged in prosecuting these activities owing to its very slim overhead.

“The financial requirements of our forty two national sports federations as submitted by them cannot be completely accommodated within the overhead budget…