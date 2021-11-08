My Job At Man United Is Safe -Solskjaer Insists

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his job is safe after defeat at home to Manchester City.

United lost 2-0 courtesy of an Eric Bailly own goal and a Bernardo Silva effort.

Asked on Sky Sports if he was on borrowed time, the United boss said: “No, I don’t. There is good communication all the time with the club, we are up front and honest with the situation.

“I work for Man United and want the best for Man United. I want to do what I can to improve this and that is to go back to what we were playing like.”

Questioned if the result and performance demonstrated a gulf in class between United and the Premier League title challengers, Solskjaer said: “At the moment we are [a long way off] but we have to get back to how we started to look like.

“We started to look like a proper team towards the end of last season and the start of this season. We have to get back to that.”

The manager continued: “You want to get to them and you want to make it into a derby…