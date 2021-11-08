Ndidi, Iheanacho, Ejuke , Seven Others Arrive Super Eagles Camp

The Super Eagles camp in Tangier, Morocoo opened on Monday evening with the trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke among the early arrivals, reports Completesports.com.

The officials based in Nigeria along with Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi arrived Tangier at 6pm on Monday.

10 out of the 24 invited players are in now camp with the rest expected to join their teammates on Tuesday.

The team will hold their first training session on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will face the Lone Star of Liberia in Tangier, on Saturday and then host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game in the qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos next week Tuesday.

The three-time African champions top Group C with nine points from four matches.

Players In Camp

Daniel Akpeyi , Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Paul Onuachu, Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke,…