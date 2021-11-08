Okereke’s Goal Inspires Venezia To First Win Over Mourinho’s Roma In 22 Years

David Okereke emerged the hero for Venezia as he scored the winning goal in his side’s shock 3-2 home victory against Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Sunday’s Serie A clash, Completesports.com report.

It was Venezia’s first league win over Roma since 1999.

Okereke has now scored his third goal in 11 appearances in the Italian elite division.

Also in action for Venezia was Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi, who came on in the 77th minute for his seventh league appearance.

The win saw Venezia halt a run of three consecutive league fixtures without victory.

They now move up to 14th position on 12 points while Roma are fifth on 19 points.

It was the perfect start for Venezia as Mattia Aramu whipped in a free kick and Mattia Caldara stuck out a leg in front of Bryan Cristante to prod it past Rui Patricio on three minutes.

Venezia should have been 2-0 up on 35 minutes, as Okereke shrugged off Marash Kumbulla only to curl inches wide of the far post.

Roma equalized on 43 minutes as…