Okoye Joins Watford From Sparta Rotterdam

Premier League club Watford have announced the signing of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye penned a five -and-a-half year deal with the Hornets that will begin on January 1, 2022.

“Watford FC is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement to sign highly-rated young goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, on a five-and-a-half year deal that will begin on January 1, 2022,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

“The Nigeria international joins the Hornets for an undisclosed fee from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam, to where he will return on loan until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

“A regular starter for the Dutch club, Okoye has lined up between the sticks in each of their games so far this season, while he has made 13 appearances for his country since debuting in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in 2019.

“Born in Germany to a…