Underestimate Liberia, Cape Verde At Your Peril -Tijani Warns Eagles

Former Nigerian midfielder, Tijani Babaginda has called on the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr not to underestimate Liberia and Cape Verde in the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria lead Group C with nine points, two ahead of second-place Cape Verde while Liberia sit third on four points. The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Liberia’s Lone Star on November 11 and then host the Cape Verde on November 14.I

The Eagles will hope to do the business against the Liberians on the lush Grand Stade de Tanger to book their slot in the last set of CAF qualifiers that will hold in March 2022.

However, Tijani in an interview with Completesports.com warned the team to be cautious and not play to the gallery against Liberia.

He said that with the arsenal in Rohr’s disposal, the team should be able to pick the maximum point and qualify for the final qualifying stages of the World Cup.

“To br frank, the Super Eagles must be very careful with the Liberians because they still…