2022 WCQ: Lone Star Off To Morocco For Super Eagles Clash

A delegation of officials and local players left Liberia for Morocco on Monday night for Match Day 5 & 6 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Liberia complete their Group C World Cup campaign with home matches on Saturday, 13 November against group leaders Nigeria and three days later against third-placed candidates, Central African Republic (CAR).

The delegation included: Head of delegation and Mighty Barrolle Vice President, Mrs. Roseline Hunter-Konneh, LFA Deputy Secretary for legal affairs Benedict Yarsiah, LFA Media Videographer and Photographer Salia Kamara, and Journalist Christopher Walker of Front Page Africa.

The other members of the delegation were: Head Coach Peter Butler, Assistant Coach Christopher Wreh, Trainer George Gebro, Goalkeeper Trainer Nathaniel Sherman who replaced his predecessor Sunday Sieh, and Team Doctor Torsou Jallabah.

The delegation also included: Administrative Manager Sebastian Collins, Kit Manager Tommy Johnson, Physiotherapist Patrick Konuwa,…