2022 WCQ: Rohr Satisfied With Super Eagles’ Preparation For Liberia, Cape Verde Games

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparation for Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Lone Star of Liberia, Completesports.com reports.

The West Africans had their first training session on Tuesday with 21 players in attendance.

“We had 21 players two goalkeepers. We are still missing three players. They will come tomorrow. It was a good session. We started at our hotel this morning to recover,”Rohr said after the team’s training session in Tangier.

“We train in the afternoon, to see how it is here, 5pm which is the time of the match on Saturday. It was okay we have good feeling with the players. Some of them played two days ago, so we have to be careful with injuries.

“Everything went well we had a good session. I saw good goals in training, we had a shooting excercise.Everything is fine here. We have good conditions in Morocco. We train to prepare for the game.

” I hope that by tomorrow…