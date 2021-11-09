Barcelona Chief Laporta Opens Door To Dani Alves Return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has left the door open to re-signing Daniel Alves.

Now a free agent from Sao Paulo, Alves has publicly offered himself to Barca.

Laporta has confirmed there’s been contact and says the final decision will be left to new coach Xavi.

He stated, “Dani Alves helped the club in a number of ways – and he has offered us his help from a sporting point of view as well.

“Like with (former captain Carles) Puyol, there is a very direct relationship. They can help if Xavi needs it.”

Source: Complete Sports