Baruwa Shorunmu React To Okoye’s Move To Watford

Former Super Eagles goalkeepers Ike Shorunmu and Abiodun Baruwa have congratulated Maduka Okoye, following his move to Premier League outfit Watford.

On Monday the Hornets announced the signing of Okoye for an undisclosed fee from Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam.

The deal which is five-and-a-half year, will begin on 1 January 2022 and run until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the 2021-22 season back with Sparta Rotterdam on a loan deal.

And reacting to the move, Shorunmu speaking in Tuesday’s edition of the Breakfast Show on Brila FM, he described it as a big achievement.

“It’s a big achievement I must say because to be in a big league is not easy for any goalkeeper. And for him to be transferred to Watford I say congratulations to him and to Nigeria entirely.

And speaking also on Brila FM, Baruwa said Okoye’s deal is a positive development for young goalkeepers.

“As we know…