CAF WCL: Rivers Angels Lose Again As Mamelodi Sundowns Claim 1-0 Win

Rivers Angels suffered their second defeat of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt, after losing 1-0 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

Playing in their second Group B game on Tuesday, Rivers Angels conceded a 17th minute goal scored by Sundowns captain Zanele Nhlapo.

It is now two wins from two group games for Mamelodi Sundowns, who top the group while Rivers Angels remain bottom with no point.

In their first game in the eight-team tournament, Rivers Angels were hammered 3-0 by Morocco’s Asfar.

Meanwhile, the group’s other game saw Kenya’s Vihiga Queens defeat Asfar 2-0 to record their first win.

Rivers Angels will take on Vihiga Queens in their final group game on Friday.

By James Agberebi

