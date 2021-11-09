City Could Have Scored More Goals Against Man United

Manchester City’s Germany international, Ikay Gundogan, is still reliving the Citizens’ 2-0 win against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday November 6 2021 describing it as “enjoyable” in a way that closes the gap between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Speaking after the game Gundogan noted that United were lucky, insisting att City could have bagged larger scoreline.

“It was really fun, quite enjoyable,” said Gundogan

“It was a great first half where we could have scored more goals. It could have been 3-0 or 4-0 at half time, their keeper made some incredible saves.”

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silvia’s strike shortly before the break were enough to earn City the three points from the Saturday’s Manchester derby.

Gundogan added: “The second half was about staying patient and keeping the ball, getting into a certain rhythm and not giving them any chance.”

What made the win more impressive was that Guardiola did not make any…