Grand Stade de Tangier Pitch Perfect For Good Football -Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes the Grand Stade de Tangier pitch will allow the Super Eagles to express themselves perfectly with the ball against the Lone Stars of Liberia in Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Speaking with Completesports.com, the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner said that both teams will be delighted to play on a pitch that will encourage good football.

Recall that The Lone Star have played their home games in the World Cup qualifiers in Accra, Ghana. The last time both teams met, the Eagles got a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Lone Star at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Nigeria currently lead Group C with nine points from four matches-two points better off than the Crocodiles of Cape Verde, who they host on November 16.

“There is no doubt that the Super Eagles will be playing on a turf similar to the ones they play in Europe when they face Liberia in Morocco at the Grand Stade de Tangier.

“I’m definitely sure that the pitch will afford…