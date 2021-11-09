How West Ham Conquered Liverpool -Antonio

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has revealed how the team conquered Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League.

Recall that West Ham defeated Liverpool 3-2 to move third ahead of the Reds in the Premier League table.

Antonio twisted the knife into irate Jurgen Klopp by insisting West Ham knew exactly how to beat Liverpool – after Reds boss let rip at match officials.

The Hammers scored a controversial opener as Liverpool keeper Alisson flapped a corner into his own net under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna.

Alisson was also at fault for the other two goals Liverpool conceded, with Antonio claiming it was thanks to their plan to ‘keep it away from Virgil van Dijk’.

And Antonio claimed the Hammers had targeted Alisson, revealing: “The whole plan was stick it in straight on the keeper and we’ll challenge.

“We saw they struggle with the ball coming in — all we had to do is keep it away from Virgil van Dijk.”

