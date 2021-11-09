Injury Concern As Man United Star Limps Out Of National Team Training 

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from France training after appearing to suffer a thigh injury.

Pogba met up with his international teammates this week ahead of the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, Pogba looks doubtful to be involved in his country’s games against Kazakhstan and Finland after he limped out of training on Monday.

In a video released by French publication RMC Sport, Pogba can be heard loudly shouting in pain after hitting a right-footed shot on the bounce and immediately clutching his right thigh.

He then appeared to bend over in pain as a coach checked on him before then limping off the pitch and into a waiting car.

There has not yet been any confirmation on how serious the injury is, but he looked in serious discomfort as he left the field.

It’s yet another injury for a United player while with the France squad, as Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane both picked up knocks while on international duty in the…