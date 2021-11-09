Lampard In Talks With Norwich Over Vacant Manager’s Job

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is ‘in talks’ with Norwich to become their new manager, according to reports.

Norwich fired Daniel Farke on Saturday – just hours after he guided them to their first win of the season.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Lampard held conversations with the Carrow Road board on Monday.

However, nothing has been sealed just yet as both parties consider their decisions.

Lampard is keen to return to management following his sacking as Chelsea boss in January.

The ex-Derby boss was linked with the Newcastle job before Eddie Howe’s appointment.

His name has also been thrown in the hat for the job at Aston Villa.

It is understood there are three names on the shortlist for the vacancy in East Anglia.

Sky Sports state Lampard is joined by newly-sacked Villa chief Dean Smith and Southampton gaffer Ralph Hasenhuttl as being in the running.

