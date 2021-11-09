Levy Set For Wheelchair Rugby League Debut

The international wheelchair basketball, rugby and Para ice hockey player, Freya Levy, is set to make her England wheelchair rugby league bow on Wednesday the 10th of Nov. 2021.

The 25 year old player who was diagnosed with a muscular dystrophy which has confined her to a wheelchair, has been representing Great Britain in both wheelchair basketball and Para ice hockey.

And it’s almost impossible to think of a game that she played and didn’t excel judging from her achievements in sporting sphere.

Since 2018, Levy has been on the rugby league wheels and on Wednesday will become a fully fledged international when she appears on the field for the first of England’s two matches against France at Medway Park in Gill Ingham.

Also Read: Ilechukwu Wants More From Players Despite Plateau Utd Winning Abuja Pre-Season Tourney

Driven to compete at a high level, Levy was a member of the Great Britain’s U-25 team that brought home the squad’s first European gold medal. In addition to…