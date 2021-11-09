Osimhen Upbeat About Napoli’s Title Aspirations After Home Draw

Victor Osimhen is upbeat about Napoli’s title hopes this season despite their frustrating home draw against Verona on Sunday.

Osimhen returned to Napoli’s starting line-up after recovering from injury but could not inspire his side to victory as they settled to a 1-1 draw.

The result means Napoli remain unbeaten in the Italian topflight after 12 games.

And commenting after the game, Osimhen wrote on Twitter:”No Relenting, Until The End. We Keep Fighting.”

Following Napoli’s draw with Verona, AC Milan failed to capitalise as they were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Inter Milan.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports