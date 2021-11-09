Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players; Osimhen, Ighalo Still Expected

21 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Tangier, Morocco ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, Completesports.com reports.

10 out of 24 invited players arrived the team’s camp on Monday. Among the early arrivals are; Daniel Akpeyi, Wilfred Ndidi Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke.

The camp further came alive with the arrival of 11 more players on Tuesday morning.

Captain Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun are among the latest arrivals in camp.



The trio of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and John Noble, a late replacement for Francis Uzoho are expected to join their teammates in camp on Tuesday (today).

The Super Eagles will hold their first training session ahead of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’ s charges will face the Lone Star of Liberia in Tangier, on Saturday and then…