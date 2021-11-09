Super Eagles Hold First Training Session Ahead Liberia, Cape Verde Clashes

It was all bubbly as the Super Eagles held their first training session on Tuesday at the training pitch of the Grand Stade de Tanger, Morocco ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, reports Completesports.com.

Head coach Gernot Rohr supervised the session alongside his assistant coaches, while Alloy Agu, the team’s goalkeeper trainer drilled the duo of Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi.

As of Tuesday morning, 21 players are in camp, with the trio of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and John Noble the only absentees.

The players spent time in the gym on Tuesday morning as they look to get into proper ahead of the games.

The Super Eagles will take on the Lone Star of Liberia in a matcday five day encounter at the Grande Stade de Tanger on Saturday.

The three-time African champions will then host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game next week Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun…