West Ham Can Compete For Top Four, Win EPL Title -Fornals

West Ham United star Pablo Fornals has insisted that the team has what it takes to compete for the top four finish and possibly win the Premier League title.

He stated this on the backdrop of their impressive 3-2 over Liverpool at home on Sunday, which push the team third on the league table above the Reds.

West Ham are sitting only three points behind league leaders Chelsea, and level on points with last season’s champions Manchester City.

Asked about winning the league, Fornals said: “I don’t know. It is too early to say. But fighting for each game as we did against Liverpool, why not dream?”

“Of course, of course,” added the midfielder when asked if the team was proving people wrong about their quality.

“This is what we did last season and it is what we are doing [again] this season.

“To be fair, I don’t care what other people think, I am really proud to be in this team and this group with these fighters. For…