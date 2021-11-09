Why It’s Time For Solskjaer To Go

Rio Ferdinand has given reasons why he feels former teammate and current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be replaced.

Solskjaer suffered his second humiliation in two weeks with a 2-0 loss against city rivals Manchester City that could have been far more embarrassing on the scoresheet.

It follows a record-breaking 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool that leaves the Red Devils nine points off of Premier League leaders Chelsea despite another big summer of investment.

Also Read: 2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players; Osimhen, Ighalo Still Expected

Solskjaer’s former teammate Ferdinand has been one of his most vocal supporters since the Norwegian stepped in as caretaker in December 2018, famously coining the phrase ‘Ole’s at the wheel!’

Now though, in the wake of another disastrous performance in the Manchester derby, Ferdinand has joined Roy Keane in finally questioning the man they previously backed.

Ferdinand explained on his YouTube…