2022 WCQ: Osimhen Arrives Super Eagles Camp; Ighalo, Noble Still Missing

Victor Osimhen has arrived Super Eagles camp ahead of Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter against the Lone Star of Liberia, Completesports.com reports

The Napoli of Italy striker joined his teammates in Tangier, Morocco on Wednesday morning.

Osimhen’s arrival increased the number of players in the team’s camp to 22.

Al Shabab forward Odion Ighalo and Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble are now the only absentees.

The three-time African champions will face the Lone Star of Liberia in Tangier on Saturday and then host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game in the qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos next week Tuesday.

The three-time African champions top Group C with nine points from four matches.

22 Players In Camp

. Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze,…