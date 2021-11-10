Ajegunle Football And Sports Golden Awards: Ex-Stars To Be Honoured

The inaugural Ajegunle Football And Sports Golden Awards will hold on December 4, 2021 at the prestigious Abayomi Hall at the Orege area of Ajegunle, the organisers – Kobis Global Multidimensional Projects Limited, has informed.

In order to celebrate the exceptional contributions and accomplishments of those who have inspired and/or brought recognition to Ajegunle Town through sport, Kobis Global Multidimensional Projects Limited is set to host the maiden edition of it’s Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Awards to honour their heroes past and present.

The history of Sports especially football in Nigeria can never be complete without the mention of Ajegunle, a ghetto Town in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA of Lagos State where many Nigerian legends of various sports emerged from and attained prominence.

According to the organisers, the maiden Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Awards will honour a deserving 22 award recipients. And already confirmed as press time include some former…