Barcelona Offering Dembélé Contract Based On Games Played

Barcelona will offer French winger Ousmane Dembélé a contract that pays him generously if he plays, but will reduce his pay if he does not feature.

The LaLiga have not been able to use Dembélé as much as they wanted to since he joined them from Borussia Dortmund due to long-term injuries.

With his contract almost up, Barcelona do not want to lose him on a free transfer. But it’s hard to justify paying a lot of money to the winger when the blaugrana are in a financial crisis.

So, Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s CEO, has come up with a compromise. The club will pay him when he reaches a set number of matches played, meaning that the more he plays, the more he gets. Of course, if he does not play, then he will not get as much money.

The exact number of games required to trigger the clause was not stated, but it was said to be much lower than 30 or 40 games.

It would be expected that he would hit the number many times during a single season. If he were to play a lot, he would not…