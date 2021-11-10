Diallo Arrested After Hiring Two Mask Men To Attack Teammate

Paris Saint-Germain Women midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested after allegedly hiring two men to attack and injure team-mate Kheira Hamraoui.

The attack was confirmed by the French giants in a statement on their website.

Diallo and Hamraoui, who are also international team-mates for France, both play in midfield and are in direct competition with each other. It is believed Diallo organised the attack to put her team-mate out of action.

The attack happened on November 4 when Diallo, 26, was driving Hamraoui, 31, home from a team meal organised for the players at a restaurant.

According to L’Equipe, two masked men armed with iron bars took Hamraoui out of the car and attacked her. One of the men reportedly hit Hamraoui in the legs on several occasions in the attack which lasted for a few minutes before both men fled.

