Dzeko Is A World-Class Player -Sabatini

Former Inter Milan football chief Walter Sabatini isn’t surprised by Edin Dzeko’s impact.

The striker left Roma for the Nerazzurri this summer.

Sabatini said: “I wouldn’t say that Dzeko struggled greatly at Roma, he has scored more than a hundred goals and has always been a great player.”

He also said, “I believe that Fonseca made a great tactical and personal mistake in taking away the armband from him because Dzeko conducts himself very well too, even though I don’t like getting into locker room dynamic because they are always very particular.

“I had no doubts about Dzeko performing well at Inter, he’s a world-class player.”

