Gerrard: Why Balogun Was Substituted Vs Ross County

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed why he substituted Leon Balogun in the club’s home 4-2 win against Ross County on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun was replaced by Nathan Patterson in the 71st minute of the encounter.

“Their first goal was offside – very marginal, but in my position, I am always going to point a finger at that, Gerrard was quoted by the Scotsman.



“The second one is sloppy but I have taken Leon Balogun off [by that stage] to protect him because we need him for the League Cup semi-final against Hibs and with Fil Helander being out injured, he is so important.

“So I am putting people in positions that they are maybe not fully up to speed with or strong in. So maybe I will take part of the responsibility for the second goal.

“But, in general, we need to stop conceding sloppy ones and get back to clean sheets and being tough to play against. If we do and we keep showing that…