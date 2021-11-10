National Development Plan:Youth And Sports Ministry Gets N140bn

For the first time in the history of Nigeria’s National Development Plan, Sports is now included as business with the plan to inject N80 billion into the nation’s sports development in over a period of 4 years- 2021-2025.

Recall that in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, Sports was totally excluded and ended up with zero budget.

The Approval reclassifying Sports as business by President Muhammadu Buhari last year after the presentation of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development to the Federal Executive Council was instrumental to bringing sports into the business category in the budgeting process.

Thus, it can be said that the reclassification of Sports as business and no more mere recreation paved the way for sports in the National Development Plan, hence the 80 billion earmarked for sports. The second boost for this new budget is the efforts by the Ministry to deliver a National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP).

