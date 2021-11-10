Ndidi Pleads For Fans’ Support Ahead Liberia Clash

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has pleaded for more support from the fans ahead of Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against the Lone Star of Liberia.

Gernot Rohr’s charges will look to cement their place on top of Group C with a win against their fellow West Africans.

“We the players know what we want. They should just keep supporting us. We hope for the best. Hopefully we will come out victorious,”Ndidi told the Super Eagles media.

The Leicester City player also reflected on his return from injury.

”It’s amazing to be back. I am happy to be back with the team and we look forward to achieving what we set to out to do,”he said.

The Super Eagles will take on the Lone Star in a matcday five day encounter at the Grande Stade de Tanger on Saturday.

The three-time African champions will then host the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game next week Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

By Adeboye Amosu

