Osimhen : Ighalo’s Return Good For Super Eagles

Victor Osimhen says he has no problem with Odion Ighalo’s return to the Super Eagles, Competesports.com reports.

The Napoli striker has established himself as Nigeria’s leading marksman after Ighalo quit international football at the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 22-year-old now face a stiff competition for his position after Ighalo’s return to the team.

Ighalo, who currently plays for Saudi Professional Football League outfit Al Shabab is part of Nigeria’s 24-man squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Lone Star of Liberia and Blue Sharks of Central African Republic.

Fans, journalists and former internationals have queried the forward’s recall to the team, but Osimhen is at home with the decision of head coach Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation.

“It’s good for the team. The coach and the federation know what is the best for the team. We welcome him with open arms and we look forward to receiving him in…