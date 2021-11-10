Raducanu Reacts After Successful Season Ends With Loss At Linz Open

British professional tennis player Emma Raducanu’s breakout year is over following a disappointing three set loss, 6-1, 6-7, 7-5, to China’s Wang Xinyu at Linz Open.

Raducanu arrived as a top seed on Tuesday the 9th of Nov. 2021 for tennis showdown, but Wang was inspired. The game kicked off the first set with Wang slamming 13 winners and only three unforced errors, at the second set Emma offered bucket loads of determination and courage on which she quickly took on a tie break, but the issue with her hip surfaced in the middle of the deciding set, and left her unable to move freely. Even when she went for medical break, it wasn’t enough to resolve the problem.

“I thought Xinyu played extremely well, especially in that first set, and I’m proud of the way I fought to try to get back into the match. Everything was going her way and she was playing extremely well, so a lot of credit to her for keeping that level out there on the court. In the third set, I had a hip spasm in…