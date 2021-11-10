Super Eagles Can’t Afford To Lose Against Liberia- Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says the team is fully motivated to beat Liberia in Saturday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fiture, Completesports.com reports.

The Group C matchday five encounter will hold at the Stade Grande de Tangier.

The Super Eagles defeated the Lone Star 2-0 in the at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Read Also: Amuneke, Akpoborie, Ekong, 19 Others To Be Honoured At 1st Ajegunle Football And Sports Golden Awards

And Musa is looking forward to his team claiming another win against Peter Butler’s men.

“As you can see everyone is happy and we are ready for the game. We have 22 players here. Tomorrow we are expecting the goalkeeper (John Noble) and Odion Ighalo,” the winger told the Super Eagles media.

“We know the importance of the game, we can’t afford to lose. We have to go for the three points. At the end of the game on Saturday we hope to celebrate another important win.”

The game will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu

Complete Sports