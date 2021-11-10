Trending On Complete Sports 10.11.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

2022 WCQ: Ndidi, Iheanacho, Ejuke , Seven Others Arrive Super Eagles Camp

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2022-wcq-ndidi-iheanacho-ejuke-arrive-super-eagles-camp/

2022 WCQ: Ighalo Keeps Eagles In The Dark

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2022-wcq-ighalo-keeps-eagles-in-the-dark/

2022 WCQ: Why Kalu Was Dropped For Liberia, Cape Verde Games- Rohr

✅https://www.completesports.com/2022-wcq-why-kalu-was-dropped-for-liberia-cape-verde-games-rohr/

Ugbo Dumps Super Eagles For Canada

✅ https://www.completesports.com/ugbo-dumps-super-eagles-for-canada/

Done Deal: Barcelona Appoint Club Legend Xavi New Head Coach

✅ https://www.completesports.com/done-deal-barcelona-appoint-club-legend-xavi-new-head-coach/

Okereke’s Goal Inspires Venezia To First Win Over Mourinho’s Roma In 22…