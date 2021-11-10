Umar Is Shining Bright For Almeria

Spanish league organiser LaLiga says Umar Sadiq is shining bright this season for his second division club Almeria.

Sadiq has been outing for table toppers Almeria in the current campaign.

So far, the 24-year-old has scored seven goals in 15 league games this season.

He is joint-third in the top scorers chart in Spain’s second-tier league.

Commenting on Sadiq’s performance, LaLiga wrote on their English Twitter handle:”15 games. 7 goals. 5 assists.

“Sadiq Umar is shining bright for @UDAlmeria_Eng in #LaLigaSmartBank! 🇳🇬❤️”

Almeria, on 34 points, are six points ahead of second-placed Eibar in the 22-team table.



By James Agberebi

