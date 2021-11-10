Why Solskjaer Must Be Ruthless On Ronaldo -Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has called on Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bench Cristiano Ronaldo if he’s not defending enough to help the team.

Ikpeba made this known during Monday Night Football Show on Supersports, where he questioned the Portuguese’s lackadaisical attitude in defending when the team is not with the ball.

Recall that Red Devils lost 2-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford in Saturday’s Premier League game.

However, the Monaco ex-winger noted that Ronaldo has excellent goal-scoring pedigree but contributes little or nothing to the Red Devils team.

“The great managers come from the ability to get the best from your players, but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not getting the best from these players, I feel some of the Manchester United players up front are very lazy,” Ikpeba told SuperSport’s Monday Night Football.

“I want us to look at…