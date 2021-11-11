10-Year Football Masterplan: ‘Sports Ministry, NFF On Same Page’ -Dare

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says the Federal Government, through the Sports Ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation are on the same page regarding the development of football in Nigeria.

Dare said this on Thursday at the inauguration of the Ten Year Football Development Masterplan Committee at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Minister said, “Those who are insinuating that the newly inaugurated Committee will work at cross purposes with the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) are so far from the truth.

“This committee is a Presidential assignment and the NFF are also working for the good of the game in Nigeria so we are on the same page” Dare said.

