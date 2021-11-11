2022 WCQ: Lone Star Get New Goalkeepers’ Trainer Ahead Super Eagles Clash

Former Liberian goalkeeper Nathaniel Shrman has been selected to serve as transition goalkeeper coach, replacing Sunday Seah who previously served in the position since James Butler was appointed head coach of Liberia.

Sherman who is part of the Liberian delegation to Morocco for the double headed match with Nigeria and Central African Republic played for Liberia for years before retiring due to eye injury.

It is still not clear if Seah has been dismissed by the FA or Butler but what is known is that Sherman will take care of the keepers for the last two games of the qualifiers.

It was reported late last week by Journalist Roland Mulbah that Butler has sacked one of his deputy coaches but there was no name given but now one can say it is Seah Butler has decided not to work with after two years in charge of the national team.

In the last two games Loe Star played they conceded late goals and the performances of the national team keepers have not been impressive, something one may say…