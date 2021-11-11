Gerrard Sends Farewell Message To Aribo, Balogun, Rangers Teammates After Villa Move

Steven Gerrard has sent a farewell message to Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and their Rangers teammates, after he was confirmed as Aston Villa new manager on Thursday.

Gerrard left the Scottish champions after three and a half years in charge to take up a new challenge in the Premier League.

He will take charge of his first game as Villa boss when Brighton travel to Villa Park on Saturday, November 20.

Villa are currently two points outside of the bottom three after failing to win a league game since September and Gerrard will be hoping to arrest the club’s current clump in form.

After being unveiled as the new head coach, Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to…