Ighalo Can Be Eagles’ ‘Super Sub’ -Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe believes the Odion Ighalo can be used as a super sub for the Super Eagles ahead of the team’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Ighalo retired from the Nigerian senior national football team after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged as the top scorer.

Before his earlier retirement, he scored 16 goals in 35 games for the Super Eagles.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com from his base in Cairo, Egypt, Aikhoumogbe urged the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to retain Victor Osimhen as his number one striker.

He said Ighalo can be used as substitute for Osimhen at the tail end of the game.

‘I won’t support the idea of starting Ighalo ahead of Victor Osimhen regardless of his experience. Osimhen has been doing a good job for the Super Eagles in previous qualifiers and I will advise that Ighalo should be used as a super sub against Liberia and Cape…