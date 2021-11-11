I’ll Forever Be Grateful To Keshi -Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has revealed that late Stephen Keshi made him who he is in the senior national team.

The Watford star made this known via Watford’s youtube page, where he said that he would forever be grateful to him.

“Stephen Keshi is someone close to my heart,” Ekong said.

“He was my first manager with the Super Eagles. I made my debut under him, and then sadly, a few months later, he passed away, which was quite shocking at the time. And also being a central defender, he was a player I grew up watching and looking up to. He won the AFCON as a player and as a manager, had success with Togo as well.

“He was just a general very loving and caring person, so yeah, it’s sometimes difficult to come across people in the football industry that you can really relate to have a connection with. But from the first time he called me up to be part of his team when I was 21 or I think 22, it was already something special that I spoke on the phone to a…