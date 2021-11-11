I’m More Connected With My Eagles Teammates Now

CSKA Moscow forward Chidera Ejuke says he is now more connected with his Super Eagles teammates.

Ejuke has been a revelation for the Eagles since breaking into the team.

The skillful forward has shown improvement which has seen him getting a starting shirt in some of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

And he admits getting connected more with his colleagues has really helped.

“I’m getting familiar with my teammates and I think that was really important for me,” he said on Brila FM Breakfast Show. “And now it’s like more connection with the team as well.

“With the teammates we understand each other which helps you play better

“We will stay collectively, play as a team and represent the country and do our best to win the games.”

Ejuke is expected to play a part in this month’s qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

