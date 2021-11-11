Iwobi, Ndidi, Chukwueze Return Big Boost

Gernot Rohr says the return of Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Zaidu Sanusi, is a huge boost ahead of Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia in Tangier, Morocco.

The quartet missed the Eagles’ double header with Central African Republic due to injury.

And Rohr, also expressing delight that assistant coach Salisu Yusuf is back, said he is confident the players return will help the Eagles overcome their West African counterparts.

“We are happy with the return of Yusuf Salisu my assistant and the injured players who couldn’t come for the last matches,” the German coach said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday published on NFF TV.

“Ndidi is here, Iwobi is here, Chukwueze and Sanusi are back so I think we have the squad that can go for the victory.”

On the team’s training so far, Rohr described it as wonderful.

“We had a good beginning of the camping. We started early, most of the…