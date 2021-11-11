Liberia’s Euro Stars Hit Morocco For Super Eagles Clash

13 of the 16 players invited by coach Peter Butler for Liberia’s World Cup Qualifiers with Nigeria and CAR have arrived in Morocco.

The players touched down in Casablanca on Tuesday night and joined their teanmates early this morning in Tangiers where the Lone Star are camping.

The early arrivals are skipper Allen Njie of Aarau FC, midfielder Marcus Macaulay, Degerfor’s Justin Salmon, Abu Kamara of Makedinoja, CS Mioveni’s wide man Moussa Sanoh, striker Van-Dave Harmon of KF Laci, holding midfielder Seth Hellberg of IK Brage, defender Mark Pabai of PEC Zwolle, Seth Hellberg of IK Brage and goalkeeper Boison Wynney de Souza of Romanian side Somesul Dej.

In the last hours, Oscar Dorley, Mark Pabai, Justin Salmon, Marcus Macaulay and Abu Kamara have all arrived in Morocco and completed their COVID-19 test which is a requirement to compete in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Coach Peter Butler has invited 22 players for Match Day 5 & 6 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers…