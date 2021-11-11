Lone Star Hold First Training Session Ahead Super Eagles Clash

Following the arrival of nearly all the players but Kehad’s informed striker Kpah Sherman, Peter Butler and his deputy have conducted their first practice session on Wednesday for Saturday’s showdown against Nigeria.

Lone Star play the Super Eagles in a World Cup Qualifiers at Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangiers, Morocco knowing they can’t progress to the further round but can decide who go through as they play for pride in Group C.

Liberia are rock-bottom ahead of their rubber stamp fixture but are aware that a good display on Saturday will crucially decide Group C which Nigeria lead by 2 points from Cape Verde who host third-placed CAR this weekend.



Like Liberia, Nigeria are at full strength except that former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo turned down the offer to represent the Super Eagles in their penultimate World Cup decider.

The game in Tangiers is a home match for Liberia who are unable to…