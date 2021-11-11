Mikel Celebrates Russian Girlfriend On Her Birthday

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mike Obi has celebrated his baby mama and assured her of his love on her birthday.

Mikel took to Instagram to celebrate his Russian partner and mother of his daughters, Olga Diyachenko, as she turns a year old today, November 10.

Sharing a lovely photo of them, the father of two wrote: “Happy birthday my love. I love you so much that words can’t describe. Me and peanuts love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday my love.”

Recall that the Nigerian international recently signed a 12-month deal at the Middle East with Kuwaiti Premier League club, Al Kuwait SC.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports