Okoye Snubbed Premier League Clubs To Join Watford

Maduka Okoye has revealed that he turned down a number of club’s in the Premier League in order to join Watford.

Okoye’s arrival was announced at the beginning of this week, although he will not feature at Vicarage Road until next season, having been sent back on loan to the club he signs from, Sparta Rotterdam.

The Nigeria international disclosed that he was approached by Southampton, Burnley and Crystal Palace, as well as clubs in France.

The 22–year-old stated that the Watford ownership were the deciding factor in his choice to join the Hornets.



“Watford, with club boss Gino Pozzo, simply convinced me in the discussions,” Okoye told transfermarkt.

“They put their trust in me and I will fight for it and give everything to be number one.

“I believe in the quality of the team, I pray and hope that they stay in the Premier League. It has to work with this coach.

“My management Prime11 has been in…