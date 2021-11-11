Scrabble Premier League 2022, D’Warriors Fortifies Team

In what could be a subtle strategy to build on last season’s performance and expand its ambition at the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League, Division B heavyweight D’Warriors has unveiled it’s new acquisition for the 2022 season.

D’Warriors achieved an appreciable position in the 2021 season despite contending against internal challenges forced on the team largely by Covid 19.

As a result, the management decided to inject fresh fingers into the team and strengthen it  with three new singings.

Edo 2020 National Sports Festival Double Gold medallist Anthony Idorenyin who also emerged as the first runner-up at the 3rd Dynamite Opens Scrabble last May will be expected to bear his word influence on the team when the season commences next  February. 
Babatunde Adeagbo of D’Warriors Team

Expected to add more muscle to the D’Warriors is one-time  National Sports Festival Gold medallist Babatunde Adeagbo while Taiwo Adeniran completed the new additions.

Source: Complete Sports

