Southwest Development Athletics Meet: ‘We are determined To Unearth New Talents’ -Ogunkoya

Chairperson of Southwest Athletics Association, chief Falilat Ogunkoya says Friday’s all secondary schools athletics meeting at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba,Lagos is one of the programmes lined up by the association to unearth new talents for the respective states in the South West region and Nigeria in general.

“The Southwest zone is determined to give proper definition to grassroot sports development and we are taking the first step towards the unearthing of new talents that we will nurture to become another Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Yusuf Alli, Seun Ogunkoya, Sunday Bada, Angela Atiede and Enoch Adegoke.

The athletes mentioned here were developed by the zone before they became international stars,” said Ogunkoya who made history as the first track and field athlete to win an individual Olympic medal and the first to win two medals at the edition of the quadrennial games.

Ogunkoya revealed that the event is open only to students from schools in…